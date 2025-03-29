Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys 103,784 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 180.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.58 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

