Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires 169,264 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 191.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,264 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.