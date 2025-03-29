Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. 4,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $72.53.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

