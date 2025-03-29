UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTSI opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

