US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Up 115.7% in March

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBIL. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 60,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OBIL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 35,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,854. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

