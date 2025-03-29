Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.98. 515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

Urbana Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.74.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

