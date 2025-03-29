United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.9 %

URI opened at $627.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $585.27 and a one year high of $896.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $686.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.58.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.15.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

