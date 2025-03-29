United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
United Health Products Stock Performance
Shares of UEEC stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. United Health Products has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About United Health Products
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.