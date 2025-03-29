United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

United Health Products Stock Performance

Shares of UEEC stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. United Health Products has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Get United Health Products alerts:

About United Health Products

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.