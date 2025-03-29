UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 113,155 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 826.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,155 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

