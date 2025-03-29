UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $4.40 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,100,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,786,000 after acquiring an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $170.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.05. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.77 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.40.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

