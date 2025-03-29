UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198,501 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,553 shares of company stock worth $4,513,064. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $70.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

