UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.53 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 33,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 150.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.10 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

