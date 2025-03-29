UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PTC opened at $154.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.