UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,743 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $206.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

