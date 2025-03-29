UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 18,243 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 109,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,690,000 after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 822,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 118,252 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

