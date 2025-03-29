Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Unicharm Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Unicharm stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
About Unicharm
