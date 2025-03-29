Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Unicharm Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Unicharm stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Unicharm alerts:

About Unicharm

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.