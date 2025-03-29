Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.30 and last traded at $83.30. 95 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.