Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,815,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

