UiPath’s (PATH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE PATH opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 1.00.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in UiPath by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in UiPath by 667.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after buying an additional 3,411,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.