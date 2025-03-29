Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 48,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

