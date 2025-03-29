Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

