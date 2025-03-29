Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 14.1% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) rose 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.52 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). Approximately 175,336,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,210% from the average daily volume of 13,385,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.07 ($0.20).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Tullow Oil
In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,003.62). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
