Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 14.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shot up 14.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 17.52 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). 175,336,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,210% from the average session volume of 13,385,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.07 ($0.20).

Specifically, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,003.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Tullow Oil Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £318.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.80.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

