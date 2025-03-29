TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 114,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 276,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on TuHURA Biosciences
TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile
TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TuHURA Biosciences
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for TuHURA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuHURA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.