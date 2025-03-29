TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 114,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 276,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get TuHURA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TuHURA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuHURA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.