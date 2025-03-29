Tucker Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6 %

RSG opened at $238.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $213.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.