Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Free Report) by 178.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,216 shares during the period.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of QDTE stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.2984 dividend. This is a boost from Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

