Tucker Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RDTE)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RDTE – Free Report) by 14,751.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,809,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDTE opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5907 per share. This is an increase from Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

The Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (RDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Russell 2000 Index.

