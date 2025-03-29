Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and traded as high as $36.15. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
