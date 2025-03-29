Tsai Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tsai Capital Corp reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,680,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.4 %

MTD stock opened at $1,176.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,283.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,304.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

