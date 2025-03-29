TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in TRX Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

