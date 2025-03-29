Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.68.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $49.06.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
