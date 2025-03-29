True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.00 and traded as high as C$10.16. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 16,659 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.
