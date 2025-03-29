Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.52 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.86 ($0.46). 656,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 533,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £89.34 million, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Tribal Group (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tribal Group had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tribal Group plc will post 3.3676803 earnings per share for the current year.

Tribal Group Dividend Announcement

About Tribal Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.