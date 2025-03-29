Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,513 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,172,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,435,000 after buying an additional 94,804 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

