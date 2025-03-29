Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,451 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

