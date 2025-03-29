Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 83,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARY opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. Angel Oak Income ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $21.50.
The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.
