Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after buying an additional 698,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 108,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.83 and a 200-day moving average of $256.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

