Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,261,000 after acquiring an additional 143,284 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP boosted its position in Synopsys by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,725,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 199.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $437.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.27. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $425.73 and a one year high of $624.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

