Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,360,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.67 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

