Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average daily volume of 7,137 call options.

Venture Global Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE:VG opened at $9.92 on Friday. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In other Venture Global news, insider Robert B. Pender acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $2,342,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Sabel bought 234,500 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,369.05. This trade represents a 24.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 803,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,260. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

