Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Buys New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 365,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. Barrick Gold comprises about 7.8% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,903 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,793 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

