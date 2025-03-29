Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:SIO)

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $26.58.

About Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

