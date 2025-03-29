Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:SIO)

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $26.58.
About Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.