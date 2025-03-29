Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 11.1% increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TOT traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,761. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.63.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,450.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 49,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$583,433.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,250 shares of company stock worth $945,845. Company insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

