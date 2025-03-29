TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $17.14. TORM shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 384,680 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
