TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
TORM Price Performance
Shares of TRMD stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 769,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. TORM has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $40.47.
TORM Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.
Institutional Trading of TORM
About TORM
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TORM
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.