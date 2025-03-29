TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Releases Earnings Results

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TOR Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.
TOR Minerals International Stock Up 9.7 %
OTCMKTS TORM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 15,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. TOR Minerals International has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
