TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Releases Earnings Results

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TOR Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

TOR Minerals International Stock Up 9.7 %

OTCMKTS TORM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 15,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. TOR Minerals International has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

