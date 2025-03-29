Top Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – March 29th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies involved in the production of goods, where raw materials are transformed into finished products. These companies typically form part of the industrial sector and can be sensitive to economic cycles, material costs, and shifts in consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,312,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,291,333. The stock has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.34.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,138,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,386. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $31.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $796.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $983.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

