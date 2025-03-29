Top Lithium Stocks To Research – March 26th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, SolarEdge Technologies, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Enovix, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies engaged in the discovery, mining, or processing of lithium, a key element for manufacturing batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. These stocks are often of interest to investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for renewable energy technologies and the electric vehicle market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,911,921. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,322. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $137.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 1,590,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,576. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $921.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. 567,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,245. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,734. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.93.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 3,212,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,390,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

