Top Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – March 26th

GameStop, Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Post, Carter’s, and BellRing Brands are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily online by selling goods and services, or by providing digital platforms and related support services such as payment processing and logistics. These investments allow shareholders to benefit from the growing trend of digital commerce, as more consumers and businesses shift their transactions to online channels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 44,589,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,448,181. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.36 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. 14,625,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,992,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $679.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. 2,235,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,345. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $989.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,932. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,034.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,077.68. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

NYSE POST traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.42. 283,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. Post has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Carter’s stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 621,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 337,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

