TIAA Trust National Association Takes $210,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 172,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 97,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

